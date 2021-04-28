Advertisement

North Carolina House of Representatives passes bill for full capacity at college football stadiums

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina House of Representatives passed the Kickoff College Sports Act today, which would allow outdoor college football stadiums to open to 100% capacity, according to a release from House Majority Leader John Bell.

According to Rep. Bell, the bill, which passed 77-42, would apply to public and private colleges in Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Jackson, Mecklenburg, Orange, Pasquotank, Pitt, Robeson, Wake, and Watauga Counties.

The release says that since this is a local bill, it does not require a signature from Governor Roy Cooper to become law, but the governor could close a stadium if he needed to.

“The Kickoff College Sports Act will provide much-needed certainty for our schools and fans as we approach football season,” Rep. Bell said in a statement. “This bill will ensure more students, parents, family members and fans can attend and support their schools while also giving the Governor authority to close a stadium if needed.”

The bill will now go to the state senate for approval.

