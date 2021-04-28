Advertisement

March planned one week after the death of Andrew Brown

NAACP holds press conference on Andrew Brown, Jr. case
NAACP holds press conference on Andrew Brown, Jr. case
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A march is planned for Wednesday in Elizabeth City one week after the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown.

Faith leaders plan to march at 11:30 a.m. from A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the scene where Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Wednesday’s march comes a day after faith leaders from several churches held a news conference where they called for independent investigators to take over the case.

