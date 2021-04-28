March planned one week after the death of Andrew Brown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A march is planned for Wednesday in Elizabeth City one week after the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown.

Faith leaders plan to march at 11:30 a.m. from A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the scene where Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Wednesday’s march comes a day after faith leaders from several churches held a news conference where they called for independent investigators to take over the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.