Listen! Cicadas, dubbed Brood X, are back on the East Coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Things are about to get a little noisier than usual here in North Carolina.

17-year cicadas, dubbed Brood X, are set to start flocking out of holes in the ground. The insects were born up in our trees back in 2004.

Shortly after birth, they fell to the ground and buried themselves, feeding off underground roots and waiting to emerge to breed and start the cycle all over again. Experts say we can expect to start seeing them as soon as the soil hits 64-degrees.

Parts of the Midwest are also in for an onslaught of cicadas, the likes of which haven’t been seen in over a decade.

Encased in a hard outer shell with paper-thin wings in hues of red, orange, and black, the periodical cicada — as it’s called — only emerges once every 13 or 17 years. This group, known as Brood X, hasn’t been seen since 2004.

According to researchers, Brood X is one of the largest 17-year cicadas by geographical range.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.