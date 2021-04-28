Judge expected to hear media petition on releasing Andrew Brown Jr. shooting video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A judge will hear a petition from media outlets, including WITN, for the release of the body camera video related to the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

There are 15 other media companies pushing for the release of the video. The family, protesters and civil rights advocates have been making the same plea. There is a North Carolina law that says these can only be released by a judge.

A march is also planned for Wednesday one week after the shooting. Faith leaders plan to march at 11:30 a.m. from A.M.E. Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the scene where Brown was shot and killed.

Wednesday’s march comes a day after faith leaders from several churches held a news conference where they called for independent investigators to take over the case.

