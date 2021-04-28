Advertisement

J.H. Rose baseball opens season with 8-4 win at New Bern

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose scored three runs in the first inning on three passed balls and never looked back as the Rampants opened their 2021 season with an 8-4 win at New Bern Tuesday night at Boykin Field.

J.H. Rose improves to 1-0 with the win. New Bern falls to 0-1 with the loss.

The two teams will meet again for the second and final time this season on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. That game will be played at J.H. Rose.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

J.H. Rose baseball head coach Ronald Vincent
J.H. Rose baseball opens season with 8-4 win at New Bern
J.H. Rose baseball head coach Ronald Vincent
High School Baseball - J.H. Rose at New Bern - Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Kamarro Edmonds - Havelock Football - WITN Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Kamarro Edmonds
Kamarro Edmonds - Havelock Football - WITN Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Kamarro Edmonds