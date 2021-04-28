J.H. Rose baseball opens season with 8-4 win at New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose scored three runs in the first inning on three passed balls and never looked back as the Rampants opened their 2021 season with an 8-4 win at New Bern Tuesday night at Boykin Field.

J.H. Rose improves to 1-0 with the win. New Bern falls to 0-1 with the loss.

The two teams will meet again for the second and final time this season on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. That game will be played at J.H. Rose.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS

