Interest on NC taxes paid waived in bill signed by Cooper

The governor announced Tuesday a partial reopening of schools next month.
The governor announced Tuesday a partial reopening of schools next month.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina income tax filers won’t have to pay interest on payments turned in by the new May 17 deadline in a bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The legislation was signed late Tuesday after the Senate gave it final legislative approval earlier in the day.

The legislation addresses a result from an IRS decision to push its traditional April 15 deadline by one month. State Revenue Secretary Ron Penny extended the North Carolina income tax deadline on his own.

But he couldn’t waive penalties made after April 15 but by the new date without the legislature’s help

