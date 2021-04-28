Healthy Habits: Importance of protecting your skin

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather warming and restrictions loosening, more people will be spending time outside.

Prolonged exposure to unprotected skin can come with some risks.

Dr. Nasreen Vohra, a surgical oncologist from Vidant Health, has offered some tips on protecting your skin. It is important to lower your skin cancers by reducing sun exposure. You can use sunscreen with SPF of at least 30.

To see more suggestions, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.