Healthy Habits: Importance of protecting your skin

Watching Out For Signs Of Skin Cancer: Risk, Prevention and Treatment
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the weather warming and restrictions loosening, more people will be spending time outside.

Prolonged exposure to unprotected skin can come with some risks.

Dr. Nasreen Vohra, a surgical oncologist from Vidant Health, has offered some tips on protecting your skin. It is important to lower your skin cancers by reducing sun exposure. You can use sunscreen with SPF of at least 30.

