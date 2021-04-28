Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolinians will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors starting April 30 , and the governor says that he hopes to make enough progress in the state’s COVID-19 numbers to continue to lift other restrictions by June 1.

This announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks outdoors unless they were in big crowds. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a release that they still recommend that people wear masks outside in crowded areas and other situations where social distancing is difficult.

Under the new executive order, mass gathering limits will be eased back. The number of people allowed indoors will go up to 100 people, and outdoor gatherings will go up to 200. However, occupancy limits will remain the same.

Cooper said some of his goals for June 1 includes lifting mandatory capacities and mass gathering restrictions. Cooper also talked about how the state is doing currently in battling the pandemic.

“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said. “Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”

Governor Cooper also said that while the indoor mask mandate will still be in effect, the goal is to lift that restriction when North Carolina reaches two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated.

NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen talked about what reaching that goal would mean.

“What we believe is at that level, we’ll have enough protection in our community to hold this virus at bay,” Cohen said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.