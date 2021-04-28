Fire weather danger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -High pressure off the coast with a front to our west is leading to a steady southwest wind. Winds may gust over 25 mph Thursday. The windy weather combined with highs near 90 inland and low humidity will increase fire weather dangers. Burning of trash is not a good idea until these weather conditions change.

A front moves through Friday which will bring some clouds and cooler air through the day. Rain chances are very low with this front, so that will probably not help. At least over the weekend, temperatures will come down which will increase relative humidity some.

Next week is back to warmer than average temperatures as more 80s return. Stay tuned to WITN as we monitor the fire weather conditions.

