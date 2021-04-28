Faith leaders continue to pray for Elizabeth City amid Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Faith leaders across the state of North Carolina gathered in Elizabeth City on Wednesday to walk and pray for a man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies last week.

“Keep the justice, keep the peace,” a faith leader says. pic.twitter.com/Uo7P3VSiqV — Cindy Choi WITN (@CindyJChoi) April 28, 2021

From Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church, pastors and reverends walked with at least 50 people to the home where Andrew Brown Jr., died at 421 Perry Street. Elizabeth City police helped escort.

Prayer outside of the home where #AndrewBrownJr was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy pic.twitter.com/0Lu3JBUrua — Cindy Choi WITN (@CindyJChoi) April 28, 2021

As calls for transparency and accountability continue in Brown’s shooting death, several faith leaders prayed for the community to keep up the faith despite frustrations over delays in releasing the body camera video.

“We’re marching for peace,” pastor Todd French said. “We’re marching for unity. As you see the different colors that are represented today, this is what starts a new beginning for Elizabeth City. Let justice do its work and let God do his work. And we remain calm and peaceful, everything will work out just fine.”

French is a pastor at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Hertford and one of many who came to share the message of hope in difficult times.

“The hallmark of who we are as people of faith is not who we are when things are easy, it’s who we are when things get difficult,” Rev. Dr. Michelle Lewis said.

In the Elizabeth City community, church is historically a place where meetings would occur and families were brought together.

“When you had problems in school, you went to the church,” NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers said. “So the faith-based community is a major, major player in the demand for justice.”

A shuttle helped take some of the people who walked back to the church where they were provided lunch.

