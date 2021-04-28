Advertisement

Faith leaders continue to pray for Elizabeth City amid Andrew Brown Jr. case

At least 50 people walked from Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church to the home where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.
A faith leader talks to the crowd before they walk to the home where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot...
A faith leader talks to the crowd before they walk to the home where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies last week.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Faith leaders across the state of North Carolina gathered in Elizabeth City on Wednesday to walk and pray for a man who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies last week.

From Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church, pastors and reverends walked with at least 50 people to the home where Andrew Brown Jr., died at 421 Perry Street. Elizabeth City police helped escort.

As calls for transparency and accountability continue in Brown’s shooting death, several faith leaders prayed for the community to keep up the faith despite frustrations over delays in releasing the body camera video.

Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video

“We’re marching for peace,” pastor Todd French said. “We’re marching for unity. As you see the different colors that are represented today, this is what starts a new beginning for Elizabeth City. Let justice do its work and let God do his work. And we remain calm and peaceful, everything will work out just fine.”

French is a pastor at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Hertford and one of many who came to share the message of hope in difficult times.

“The hallmark of who we are as people of faith is not who we are when things are easy, it’s who we are when things get difficult,” Rev. Dr. Michelle Lewis said.

In the Elizabeth City community, church is historically a place where meetings would occur and families were brought together.

“When you had problems in school, you went to the church,” NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers said. “So the faith-based community is a major, major player in the demand for justice.”

A shuttle helped take some of the people who walked back to the church where they were provided lunch.

