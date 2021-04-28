Advertisement

Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina.

News outlets report the helicopter went down Wednesday around 1 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden.

There’s been no word on whether anyone aboard the helicopter was hurt, and a spokesman for the utility didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station. The statement says the Charlotte-based utility is investigating the incident and working with local emergency management officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Elizabeth City police released the video Tuesday afternoon.
City street cam shows deputies arriving at Brown’s home; FBI opens investigation into shooting
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Pitt County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Prince Bunting
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourning the sudden loss of a deputy
Arrests made following protests
Arrests made in Elizabeth City as protesters stay out past curfew

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Temperatures near 90 Thursday
(Source: Gray News)
North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in standoff
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on East Main Street in Plymouth.
Homicide at variety store puts Washington County High School on lockdown
Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate