Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina.

News outlets report the helicopter went down Wednesday around 1 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden.

There’s been no word on whether anyone aboard the helicopter was hurt, and a spokesman for the utility didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station. The statement says the Charlotte-based utility is investigating the incident and working with local emergency management officials.

