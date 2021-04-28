Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDEN, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina.
News outlets report the helicopter went down Wednesday around 1 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden.
There’s been no word on whether anyone aboard the helicopter was hurt, and a spokesman for the utility didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station. The statement says the Charlotte-based utility is investigating the incident and working with local emergency management officials.
