Coast Guard rescues five people from capsized boat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued five people after a boat capsized off the shore of Oregon Inlet Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said in a release that they got a report from Dare County Sheriff’s office 911 center around 5:30 p.m. that afternoon of a recreational boat taking on water six miles from the inlet, and sent out a response boat less than an hour later.

The rescue crew was able to locate the capsized boat, and found two people in the water and the other three sitting on the hull.

In the release, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector North Carolina Cmdr. Courtney Sergent praised the preparedness of the five people on the boat.

“Thankfully, these mariners were prepared. Donning life jackets and staying near their capsized vessel was the absolute right decision,” Sergent said. “Due to their quick actions, our Coast Guard crews and local partners were able to locate them and bring them safely home to their families.”

The five passengers were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital and are being treated for hypothermia.

