Advertisement

Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have added charges against three of six people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s related to a discussion to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan to hinder police.

The role of the bridge in the alleged plot was disclosed by authorities months ago.

The FBI said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan.

A separate group has been charged in state court with aiding them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Elizabeth City police released the video Tuesday afternoon.
City street cam shows deputies arriving at Brown’s home; FBI opens investigation into shooting
Pitt County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Prince Bunting
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourning the sudden loss of a deputy
Arrests made following protests
Arrests made in Elizabeth City as protesters stay out past curfew
Deputy Andrew Hughes pulls the victim out of her wrecked car.
Tyrrell County deputies save woman from canal after car crash

Latest News

Governor Cooper lifts outdoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man