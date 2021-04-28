Advertisement

Carteret County to stop mass vaccination clinic

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The old Kmart building in Morehead City will soon be vacant once again as Carteret County wraps up its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Carteret County’s Emergency Services Director, Stephen Rea said it’s an end he didn’t anticipate. “I did not think, it was going to be at this moment, it seemed like it was going to go on forever.”

The clinic has been operating since the beginning of the year, getting hundreds of shots in arms.

However, recently Rea said they’ve had a lack of demand. “We’ve had doses that we’ve had to sit on for another week, in order to have the first doses be given.”

He explained they even had to reach out to the state, telling them not to send as much vaccine.

“We have refused some doses that have come in because we just don’t have the people coming to see us to get our doses,” he said.

Other counties are experiencing this same trend. The Craven County Health Department said they’re also seeing fewer people who want a dose. Therefore, they’re scaling back too.

Even with recent cases of extremely rare blood clots with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is safe and that they need to get vaccinated,” said Rea.

Starting on Friday, people who want a COVID-19 vaccine in Carteret County should contact the health department, a health care provider or a pharmacy.

For assistance finding a participating location click here.

