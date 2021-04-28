CarolinaEast nurse honored during State of the State address

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On Monday Governor Roy Cooper gave his third State of the State address where he highlighted how things have been over the past year, and several people across the state were spotlighted for their efforts during the pandemic, including a nurse from Eastern North Carolina.

Natesha Fields is an Associate Manager of the Emergency Department at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern and was one of the people Governor Cooper addressed during his speech.

For Fields this recognition was about a lot more than just her contributions. “Some people don’t always understand that it’s hard on us mentally, physically, and emotionally and just that he took the time to highlight the health care workers and everything we’ve been doing this past year, because some people wanted to give up sometimes, but we didn’t. It really means a lot and it makes us feel like our hard work does not go unnoticed,” explained Fields.

Fields was nominated by leadership at the hospital for her efforts throughout the past year to ensure that the ER had adequate staffing and personal protective equipment all while still taking care of patients and her staff, as well as being a single mother.

“I have two kids that are doing the zoom learning but it was really scary because my daughter has chronic asthma you know she’s had it since she was like 7 and that was one of my biggest fears you know I work in the ER, I’m working with COVID patients every day,” said Fields.

Fields says this past year has been tough and that she and her fellow health care workers are grateful for the show of support during this pandemic.

