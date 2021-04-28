Advertisement

Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

A 2016 North Carolina law says "recordings made by law enforcement agencies are not public...
A 2016 North Carolina law says "recordings made by law enforcement agencies are not public records," meaning the body cam footage cannot be released to the public without a court order.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A funeral will be held next week for Andrew Brown Jr., a black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still being settled. Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Elizabeth City police released the video Tuesday afternoon.
City street cam shows deputies arriving at Brown’s home; FBI opens investigation into shooting
Pitt County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Prince Bunting
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourning the sudden loss of a deputy
Deputy Andrew Hughes pulls the victim out of her wrecked car.
Tyrrell County deputies save woman from canal after car crash
Elizabeth City night protests
Protesters take to the streets again Monday night in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Watching Out For Signs Of Skin Cancer: Risk, Prevention and Treatment
Healthy Habits: Importance of protecting your skin
The governor announced Tuesday a partial reopening of schools next month.
Interest on NC taxes paid waived in bill signed by Cooper
Absentee ballot
Senate Republicans OK bill with election settlement in mind
Hachi is a five-year-old Akita mix.
Pet of the Week: Hachi