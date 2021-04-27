WITN Sports Spotlight: Kamarro Edmonds

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Havelock football standout and UNC running back commit Kamarro Edmonds!

Last April, Havelock running back Kamarro Edmonds announced his commitment to Mack Brown and the UNC football program. This past weekend, Edmonds was actually at Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels’ annual spring game. However, before he officially leaves for Chapel Hill, the senior running back still has some business to take care of in the 3A state playoffs.

Just five days after graduating high school, four-star running back Kamarro Edmonds will leave Havelock for Chapel Hill.

“He’s a top-ten player in the state for a reason, and he’s going to go to Chapel Hill and compete,” Havelock head football coach Allen Wooten said at practice Monday.

With Wallace-Rose Hill product Javonte Williams off to the NFL, Edmonds plans to compete to be the Tar Heels new starting running back.

“They have a lot of running backs [at UNC],” said Edmonds at practice Monday. “So, when I get there I am going to have to compete with everybody.”

Edmonds’ message to head coach Mack Brown?

“I just went out there, and I told [Brown] you’re going to see a hard worker, and I never give up,” Edmonds added.

But, before Kamarro races to the next level, he has some business to take care of in the 3A state playoffs.

“That ring would be great,” said Edmonds about the possibility of winning a state title. “I’ve been waiting on it for a while, so I would love to put that ring on my finger.”

Edmonds has come close, but has never won a state championship, which is why he decided to return for his senior spring season instead of enrolling early at UNC.

“That says something about you as a teammate,” said Wooten. “To put your personal future on hold for the better of a group of kids you’ve been around since you were five or six years old.”

In two varsity seasons, Edmonds has compiled more than 1,200 rushing yards.

“He’s just such a great receiver,” added Wooten. “Such a great running back.”

He’s also scored 23 total touchdowns during his high school varsity career.

“Best [player] I’ve ever coached, as far as just talent,” said Wooten. “He just gets after it and he’s physical. You’re talking about a kid who’s 6-foot, 225 pounds and runs like a kid who weights 150 pounds.”

And Edmonds says he does it for his family.

“My whole family kind of struggled a little bit when I was younger, so I just want to make it for them and take care of them,” Edmonds added.

Edmonds and the No. 3 Havelock Rams (9-0) will continue their search for that elusive state title when they host No. 5 Western Alamance (9-0) in the 3A Eastern Regional Final on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. The Rams and Warriors have met twice in the playoffs the past three seasons, with Havelock winning both of those previous meetings.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.