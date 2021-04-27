Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Kamarro Edmonds

Kamarro Edmonds - Havelock Football - WITN Sports Spotlight
Kamarro Edmonds - Havelock Football - WITN Sports Spotlight(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Havelock football standout and UNC running back commit Kamarro Edmonds!

Last April, Havelock running back Kamarro Edmonds announced his commitment to Mack Brown and the UNC football program. This past weekend, Edmonds was actually at Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels’ annual spring game. However, before he officially leaves for Chapel Hill, the senior running back still has some business to take care of in the 3A state playoffs.

Just five days after graduating high school, four-star running back Kamarro Edmonds will leave Havelock for Chapel Hill.

“He’s a top-ten player in the state for a reason, and he’s going to go to Chapel Hill and compete,” Havelock head football coach Allen Wooten said at practice Monday.

With Wallace-Rose Hill product Javonte Williams off to the NFL, Edmonds plans to compete to be the Tar Heels new starting running back.

“They have a lot of running backs [at UNC],” said Edmonds at practice Monday. “So, when I get there I am going to have to compete with everybody.”

Edmonds’ message to head coach Mack Brown?

“I just went out there, and I told [Brown] you’re going to see a hard worker, and I never give up,” Edmonds added.

But, before Kamarro races to the next level, he has some business to take care of in the 3A state playoffs.

“That ring would be great,” said Edmonds about the possibility of winning a state title. “I’ve been waiting on it for a while, so I would love to put that ring on my finger.”

Edmonds has come close, but has never won a state championship, which is why he decided to return for his senior spring season instead of enrolling early at UNC.

“That says something about you as a teammate,” said Wooten. “To put your personal future on hold for the better of a group of kids you’ve been around since you were five or six years old.”

In two varsity seasons, Edmonds has compiled more than 1,200 rushing yards.

“He’s just such a great receiver,” added Wooten. “Such a great running back.”

He’s also scored 23 total touchdowns during his high school varsity career.

“Best [player] I’ve ever coached, as far as just talent,” said Wooten. “He just gets after it and he’s physical. You’re talking about a kid who’s 6-foot, 225 pounds and runs like a kid who weights 150 pounds.”

And Edmonds says he does it for his family.

“My whole family kind of struggled a little bit when I was younger, so I just want to make it for them and take care of them,” Edmonds added.

Edmonds and the No. 3 Havelock Rams (9-0) will continue their search for that elusive state title when they host No. 5 Western Alamance (9-0) in the 3A Eastern Regional Final on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. The Rams and Warriors have met twice in the playoffs the past three seasons, with Havelock winning both of those previous meetings.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) passes the ball as his path to the basket is...
Tarboro’s Montrezl Harrell scores 18 points in Lakers win
Carolina Hurricanes forward Max McCormick, right, is congratulated by forward Cedric Paquette...
Benn’s overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes
2021 ECU Football Purple-Gold Spring Game
Late scores, defense lift Gold over Purple, 17-3, in ECU spring game
ECU Women's Lacrosse Senior Day 4-25-21
Bearcats bite ECU women’s lacrosse on senior day, 14-13