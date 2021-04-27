Advertisement

Tyrrell County deputies save woman from canal after car crash

Deputy Andrew Hughes pulls the victim out of her wrecked car.
Deputy Andrew Hughes pulls the victim out of her wrecked car.(Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Tyrrell County deputies saved the life of a woman who crashed her car into a canal Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Andrew Hughes and Deputy Melissa Spence were called about an overdue driver who may have broken down on U.S. 64.

After searching the area, the deputies spotted what they thought was part of a car sticking out from a canal along the highway just before the Alligator River Bridge.

Deputy Hughes jumped in the water, while Deputy Spence stayed on the bank to remain in radio contact with others on the way.

The 62-year-old Nash County woman was found huddled in a small air pocket near the rear window. Hughes tried to break the window and eventually used a baton to smash the glass.

This happened Monday night, east of Columbia.
This happened Monday night, east of Columbia.(Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says shortly after getting the woman safely out of the car the rest of it began to sink.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and today she is home resting with no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Pathologist says Brown was shot five times; Elizabeth City enacts curfew
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Pathologist says Brown was shot five times; Elizabeth City enacts curfew
Independent autopsy says Brown was shot five times
Independent autopsy says Brown was shot five times
Kinston police were called to Shine Street Monday afternoon.
Kinston shooting victim out of hospital
Former North Carolina Chief Justice Beasley announces run for U.S. Senate