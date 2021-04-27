Tyrrell County deputies save woman from canal after car crash

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Tyrrell County deputies saved the life of a woman who crashed her car into a canal Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Andrew Hughes and Deputy Melissa Spence were called about an overdue driver who may have broken down on U.S. 64.

After searching the area, the deputies spotted what they thought was part of a car sticking out from a canal along the highway just before the Alligator River Bridge.

Deputy Hughes jumped in the water, while Deputy Spence stayed on the bank to remain in radio contact with others on the way.

The 62-year-old Nash County woman was found huddled in a small air pocket near the rear window. Hughes tried to break the window and eventually used a baton to smash the glass.

This happened Monday night, east of Columbia. (Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says shortly after getting the woman safely out of the car the rest of it began to sink.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and today she is home resting with no injuries.

