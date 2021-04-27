Tarboro’s Montrezl Harrell scores 18 points in Lakers win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic, 114-103. Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games.

LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

Tarboro’s Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers. Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and Gary Harris had 17 for the Magic

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.