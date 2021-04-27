Advertisement

Tarboro’s Montrezl Harrell scores 18 points in Lakers win

The Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Magic 114-103
Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA game,...
Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic, 114-103. Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games.

LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

Tarboro’s Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers. Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and Gary Harris had 17 for the Magic

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Latest News

2021 ECU Football Purple-Gold Spring Game
Late scores, defense lift Gold over Purple, 17-3, in ECU spring game
ECU Women's Lacrosse Senior Day 4-25-21
Bearcats bite ECU women’s lacrosse on senior day, 14-13
ECU Women's Lacrosse Senior Day 4-25-21
Bearcats bite ECU women’s lacrosse on senior day, 14-13
ECU Baseball Francisco, Norby, Agnos 2021
UCF wins finale, 6-1, splits series with No. 9 ECU