Surf City gets funds for emergency berm project

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURF CITTY, N.C. (WITN) -Millions of dollars are headed to a beach town to help with Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

Florence had major impacts on our coastline, including subjecting the coast to extensive erosion.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says that Surf City will receive just about $8 million to reimburse them for the installation of emergency berms to prevent future storms from harming property along the coast.

Before the installation, reports showed that they would have been vulnerable to a five-year flood event.

Installing the berms required over 105,000 cubic yards of sand and an additional 70,000 will be brought in to complete the project.

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy said, “Thanks to the swift actions of Surf City, the problems caused by Hurricane Florence weren’t made worse by smaller, subsequent storms. I’m glad to see those actions are being rewarded and that they are receiving the funds they deserve.”

