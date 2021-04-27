Advertisement

School students share senior projects as they prepare for graduation

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some area students recently got to show off some of the hard work they have been involved with as they prepare for graduation soon.

Students at Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience recently displayed their senior projects as part of their curriculum.

The career development coordinator says this event is called the Capstone Expo and is research-based and related to the pending graduate’s career plans.

The topics this year included service dogs, hospitality management, crime scene investigation, health and beauty trends, engineering, youth pastors and their impact on the community, taxidermy, and many others.

One student event did a grease fire demonstration.

These students will be graduating in May.

