Pungo Christian Academy - Riley Cutler

Riley Cutler

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Riley Cutler, I am 18 years old, and I am currently a Senior at Pungo Christian Academy. I have gone to PCA since Pre-K, and I have enjoyed playing volleyball, cross country, basketball, softball, and being a part of the shooting team. I like to be outside, whether that be hunting, fishing, going to the beach, or going on the boat with my friends and family. Throughout high school, I have worked as a waitress at a local bakery in my town, which I enjoy. I have a Labrador Retriever named Gator, a cat Ghost, and a duck named Slime, who I like to play outside with. I live on my family farm, which has led me to grow up being involved in the agriculture industry and led me to choose NC State University for college in the fall. At NC State, I am planning to major in Agricultural Science so I can study Agricultural Business Management and Animal Science.

SCHOOL:

Pungo Christian Academy

NAME:

Riley Ellen Cutler

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Study Agricultural Science at NC State University

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is probably balancing your schoolwork and time because knowing it’s your last year can make you think you do not have to work as hard.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy what you have and always make the most of it because it flies by. Also, know your limits and do not try to push yourself too hard. Always have fun!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has probably been having the opportunity to play sports and winning the championship in volleyball and basketball.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I see myself married, living on my own piece of land with my dogs, and working as a veterinarian.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad is the most influential person in my life because of his hard work ethic. My dad always puts everyone else’s needs in front of his own and is always willing to help someone else, which I think is an important characteristic.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a passion for animals. I love animals and enjoy being with them or helping them.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Let all that you do be done in love.” -1 Corinthians 16:14

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Jesus, friends and family, work, happiness, and education.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I honestly cannot imagine living anywhere other than Beaufort County, but if I had to move, it would be to Hatteras, North Carolina. Hatteras is beautiful and feels like home to me.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates do not know about me is that I have Raynaud’s Syndrome, which is when my fingers lose blood circulation and turn white in the cold.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My sophomore year was my favorite because I won all three sports championships with my best friends on my teams and the best coach.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take my bow. With my bow I could hunt animals or fish for food and defend myself.

