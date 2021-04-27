Protesters take to the streets again Monday night in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Protesters were back out in Elizabeth City Monday night just hours after attorneys and family members of Andrew Brown Junior saw a small portion of the deputy body cam video from the morning Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies.

Demonstrators called for more of the footage to be released.

Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee saw the 20 seconds of video and said, “My dad got executed, just by trying to save his own life.”

Brown family attorney Chantel Lassiter says the video shows Brown’s hands on the wheel of his car when he was shot in the back of the head. “He was not reaching for anything. He wasn’t touching anything. He wasn’t throwing anything around.”

Following attorney and family statements, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released a video on Facebook saying the county attorney has filed a court motion to release the body cam video. “This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher.”

Demonstrators continued marching Monday night for justice.

Creven Powell said, “I feel like this situation has been happening long enough and it’s time to put an end to it. It’s an everyday fight for me I am a black man growing up in America. So, I would like to see answers. I need answers.”

