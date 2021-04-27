Pitt County Sheriff’s Office mourning the sudden loss of a deputy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is mourning over the unexpected loss of a deputy.

A post on the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says Deputy Prince Bunting died Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says Bunting was a retired military police officer for the United States Army and joined the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in 2004.

They say, " He is probably best remembered as a beloved school resource officer. He retired from full time service in 2018 but returned part-time soon thereafter. Deputy Bunting still worked regularly, devoting a lot of his time to our office and to serving and protecting the children in our county’s school system. Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and your friendship. You will never be forgotten sir. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

