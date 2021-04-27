Pitt County Schools Early College High School - Cristal Gonzalez-Valdez

Cristal Gonzalez-Valdez

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Cristal Gonzalez-Valdez and I am 19 years old. I was raised in the Catholic faith and I am the youngest of four siblings. In my family, I will be the first to attend college. Painting, reading self-help books, working out, yoga, meditation, and dancing are some of my favorite things to do in my spare time. Volunteering is important to me because it allows me to give back to my community and be a part of something greater than myself. My family inspires me to work hard every day and inspire me to leave a lasting legacy. I feel it is my responsibility to demonstrate that my parents’; sacrifices in raising me were worthwhile. I want them to be proud of me and I want to have a successful career as a Math teacher. I’m overjoyed to be receiving my Associate in Science from Pitt County Early College High School. I am proud to say that in the fall I will be a Goodnight Scholar at NC State University.

SCHOOL:

Pitt County Schools Early College High School

NAME:

Cristal Gonzalez-Valdez

AGE:

19

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

My plans for next year are to attend NC State University. I intend to work hard to reach my long-term goals. I plan to remain active in my community and continue to meet and help new people.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

As a senior, the most difficult challenge is determining and making decisions that will have a significant effect on and shape my future.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Please don’t give up!! Even if you don’t see progress right now, keep working hard because it will eventually pay off.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

With the help of my teachers and staff, the highlight of my senior year has been finding out and learning how to apply to colleges and scholarships. Being a first-generation college student, applying to various schools has been both overwhelming and enjoyable. I’m even happier that my parents are involved.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself teaching math in a high school with amazing students and also teaching part-time at a community college. I imagine myself owning a home and being married in the Catholic Church. I see myself with two to three children and raising them according to God’s instructions and active in the community. I want to have my dream dog, a golden doodle running around my house.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My father is the most influential person in my life. Despite the fact that he is not a U.S. citizen and is often treated harshly by the government, I see a man who is continuously giving to others. He helps the needy and the homeless. He opens the door for the next person in line. He stands up for the suffering. He is a true believer in supporting his neighbors. He continues to do good for those who are considered to be on the margins of society. He has such a kind and selfless spirit. He is an example of a person who believes in hard work, sacrifice, and courage in the face of a hostile society. He’s always there for me, even when he’s tired. My father instilled in me the value of hard work. He taught me to never give up and to be compassionate and to love. He’s an incredible man and I’m grateful to have him as my dad. He has taught me how a real man should live his life.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am one of a kind because I have a learning disability and a hearing impairment that hasn’t stopped me from succeeding in school. I haven’t let it determine who I am as a learner. There have been periods when learning took longer and was more difficult for me, but that’s okay. It has taught me how to study. It has taught me to appreciate myself for who I am rather than comparing myself to others. I believe that God made me in this way for a reason and that He never makes mistakes. I am proud of who I am as a student and as an individual and I would not have learned to do so at such a young age if I had been ordinary.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you.” -Unknown

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My faith, my family, my physical health, my education, and my future.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world it would have to be Seattle, Washington. I love the mountains, particularly when they are covered in snow. It’s also a really, beautiful city.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates are unaware that I have lost about 50 pounds since starting high school. I enjoy working out and feeling good about myself and my body.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year in high school was my sophomore year because that is the year I started to learn more about my school. I stepped outside of my comfort zone and began to participate more actively in school and community events.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

The Bible

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.