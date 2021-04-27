Perquimans High School - Carly Elliott

Carly Elliott

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi I am Carly Elliott and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. I’ve always dreamed about going to NC State to major in agriculture and now I finally get to do that. I’ve played volleyball, basketball, and softball ever since I was little. Although, I enjoy watching all sports. I am the FFA Chapter President at my school, and my favorite farm animal is a goat.

SCHOOL:

Perquimans County High School

NAME:

Carly Elliott

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will attend North Carolina State University to double major in Agriculture Education and Turfgrass Science.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Filling out college applications and scholarship forms.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Soak it all in, high school goes by so fast, so live in the moment.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Making it to the Eastern Regional Finals for volleyball.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself teaching Agriculture back in Perquimans County.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad, he always works so hard for our family and always puts our needs first.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I always remember random facts that no one thinks about.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“To wear your heart on your sleeve isn’t a very good plan; you should wear it inside, where it functions best.”- Margaret Thatcher

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Enjoying the time I have left playing sports, spending time with my friends and family, my schoolwork, FFA, and taking time for myself each day.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Texas, because I’ve always wanted to live on a cattle ranch there.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I can’t ride a bike.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Senior year!

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A hair tie, I always have one with me.

