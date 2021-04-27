Pasquotank County High School - Sophie Clarkson

Sophie Clarkson

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sophie Clarkson and I am graduating from Pasquotank County High School this spring. I got accepted into UNC at Chapel Hill and I will be attending as a Political Science major in the fall. I enjoy spending time with my friends and traveling with my family. Although covid has made these things hard, especially with being a senior, it has been nice to see everyone working together to try to give us a sense of normalcy. For instance, I got to play soccer this year with my friends which was a pleasant surprise, as I was really hoping I would get to play for my senior season. In my free time, I like to read print books or manga and play video games online with my friends.

SCHOOL:

Pasquotank County High School

NAME:

Sophie Clarkson

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be attending Chapel Hill in the fall!

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Trying to keep up with regular coursework with college and scholarship applications on top of everything else.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

You don’t have to fit into just one label! This isn’t the breakfast club, you can be on a sports team and do theater AND get good grades.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

I have really enjoyed my media aide class and getting to spend time in the library with all the books and discussing current events with my school’s librarian.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Ideally, graduated and well on my way to a successful career.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is probably the most influential person in my life because she is always willing to discuss issues so that I can learn from them.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my unconventional fashion sense.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“You can never be overdressed or overeducated.” - Oscar Wilde

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. My friends and family

2. My job

3. Finishing my education

4. My free time

5. My kitties

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New Zealand! The country is beautiful and they really seem to have it together when it comes to politics and law making.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My dad is British.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A signal flare, I can’t be there too long, I have things to do.

