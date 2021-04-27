Pamlico County High School - Lindsey Potter

Lindsey Potter

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lindsey Potter and I live in Pamlico County. I currently attend Pamlico County High School. I will be attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington to pursue a degree in Education. I have participated in many clubs and extracurricular activities throughout high school. I have played varsity volleyball and softball all four years and have been very involved in my community. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, being outside, and playing sports. While I have loved high school, I am excited for what the future holds.

SCHOOL:

Pamlico County High School

NAME:

Lindsey Potter

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend UNCW and earn a bachelor’s degree.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior would be having to choose where I want to attend school for the next four years.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I would advise underclassmen to enjoy their time in high school, because it goes by very quickly.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been getting to play sports. Amongst the craziness of this year, I have still been able to play volleyball and softball.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I hope to have a successful job where I can have an impact on others.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential people in my life, because they constantly encourage me and push me to be the best that I can be. They have taught me valuable life lessons that will help me in the future.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I try to find the best in people and because I work hard in anything that I do.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Don’t count the days, make the days count” – Muhammad Ali

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things that I value most important at this point in my life are God, my family, friends, helping others, and education.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move anywhere, it would be warm and near the water. I love going out on the water and enjoying the warm air and sunshine.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Most of my classmates don’t know that I can play the piano.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I think junior year of high school was my favorite year. I enjoyed each year, but as a junior I had a great year in volleyball and spent a lot of time with my friends.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take a close friend or family member so that it would be more enjoyable.

