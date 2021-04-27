Pamlico Christian Academy - Caleb Alcock

Caleb Alcock

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Caleb Alcock, and I am a senior at Pamlico Christian Academy in Grantsboro, North Carolina. For both my junior and senior years of high school, I have been enrolled in the NC Career and College Promise Program and have completed over 40 college credits at both Pamlico and Craven Community Colleges that count towards both high school and college requirements. I plan to pursue the NC State / Craven Community College Engineering program this fall, and I hope to be an engineer someday! My faith in God and my relationship with my family are both important to me, and I also love my country deeply. I truly enjoy investing in the next generation by coaching youth sports with my dad (baseball and basketball) and being a student leader in both my church and my school. I have also enjoyed playing and enjoying outdoor sports in Eastern North Carolina while growing up! I am blessed to be where I am today because of the people who have invested in my life.

SCHOOL:

Pamlico Christian Academy

NAME:

Caleb C. Alcock

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

NC State/Craven Community College Engineering program

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I have been taking college classes through Pamlico Community College and Craven Community College for the past two years (my junior and senior year of high school). The most challenging task as a senior has been to stay focused on these courses during this spring semester when spring fever has hit!

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen would be to choose your friends wisely because they can determine your future and to never give up your dreams!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

My family goes snow skiing every year and has since I was a baby. I started skiing when I was three years old! This year, for my senior year of high school, my dad and I went skiing, just the two of us, when the skiing conditions were excellent! We made great memories together and had a blast skiing the slopes!

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I love Eastern North Carolina, so I definitely see myself living here, working and raising a family! I hope to be working as an engineer for FRC East. I enjoy working with people, so I plan to work hard and achieve a management position.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I have a close-knit family, and each one of my family members has played a key role in influencing my life because of their faith in God, their love for community and their love for our country. My parents have had a tremendous impact on my life because of the role models they have been to me in their work ethics and in their service to others. Both sets of grandparents are influential in my life because of the impact they have in their communities and the way they stand for what they believe. Even my extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins have made me into what I am today because of their strong faith and patriotism.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I love coaching youth sports. My favorite thing to do is be with my family! I love tinkering with things to make them work better.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” Jim Valvano

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, Patriotism, Standing for What I Believe, Serving Others, Freedom

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I honestly love Eastern North Carolina. I truly cannot think of anywhere else I would like to be. I’ve traveled abroad on several occasions, but there is no place like home. The people are amazing here, and I live in a beautiful state.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I spend the night with my grandparents several nights a week. I love talking to them and learning from them.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I enjoyed my junior year of high school the most! Because I had my license and was dual enrolled at both my school and the community college, I was able to attend classes on two campuses and broaden my horizons. I had leadership opportunities at my school but also had the freedom to experience new opportunities on a college campus through the NC Career and College Promise Program.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would want a gassed-up boat so I could get off the island and return to civilization!

