Onslow Early College High School - Jalen Lucas

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Jalen Elijah Hadnott Lucas and I am a senior at the Onslow Early College High School. I was born on February 27, 2003 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Due to my father’s military affiliations, I lived in Okinawa, Japan for five years and was given the opportunity to travel to other countries in that surrounding area, such as South Korea, Singapore, and China. Traveling at a young age sparked a passion for exploration and allowed me to become more accepting of various cultures and ideologies. Throughout my time in high school, I had the opportunity to serve as the president of Key Club, treasurer of the National Honor Society, class representative for the Student Government Association. I also participated in many other meaningful organizations and programs within and outside the school, which include but are not limited to the Jacksonville Youth Council, HARMONY, Science Olympiad, Summer Ventures, and the Teen Science Café. In the fall I plan to attend North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar for the Class of 2025 with a concentration in biomedical engineering and/or biochemistry. While I wish to become a medical professional in the future, I want to use my expertise to help people in underdeveloped countries who do not have access to the technology and medical equipment needed to survive and prosper.

SCHOOL:

Onslow Early College High School

NAME:

Jalen Elijah Hadnott Lucas

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year I plan to attend North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar with a major in biomedical engineering.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior was time management. Balancing college and scholarship applications, schoolwork, jobs, and any other extracurricular activities would often become overwhelming if not approached in an efficient manner.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy yourself and make the most out of your high school experience. Getting involved in the school/community and spending meaningful time with your peers will allow you to build connections and bonds that will last a lifetime.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of senior year has been spending quality time with my friends and loved ones.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I see myself in a residency program for pathology or anesthesiology.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my parents. They have instilled upon me good morals to live by and to be confident in myself and shine my own unique ray of light upon the world.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am never afraid to truly express who I am and I love helping others in any way possible!

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Five things I value the most right now are my faith in God, family, friends, education, and health.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would want to move to Raleigh, North Carolina as I feel it is the perfect combination of a big city that is not too big. I also feel there would be many job opportunities and always some form of entertainment to be found!

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My favorite color is Egyptian Blue!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was junior year before the drastic changes caused by the pandemic. Starting my first year as a full-time community college student under the early college program came with lots of freedom and more time to dedicate my time to activities that I enjoyed.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take a satellite phone so I would be able to call for help or for my location to be tracked without having to rely on cellular towers.

