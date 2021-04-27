Northside High School - Marianne Nguyen
WITN Class of 2021
Marianne Nguyen
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Marianne Nguyen, I am currently a senior attending Northside High School. I am Vietnamese and I have lots of siblings and parents who work really hard for me. I was born in Oakland, California, moved to Wisconsin, and have been living in North Carolina for about six years now. I’m still trying to figure out who I am so it’s hard for me to describe myself but I’ll tell you a little about me. I’m not super athletic but I love volleyball and tennis. I’m more of an artsy kid and I like piano, dancing, painting, drawing, etc.
SCHOOL:
SCHOOL:
NAME:
NAME:
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
Go to community college and then transfer to a 4 year/work full time.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
It’s definitely hard to stay motivated during your senior year after you get accepted into colleges and such.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Don’t take your free time for granted, and enjoy the little moments with your friends. Take it from someone who lost over 25% of their high school experience.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Nothing really has stood out to me it terms of being the highlight, but I try to enjoy the little moments because a lot of my friends who graduated told me that you’ll miss it.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In ten years, I see myself traveling with my special other, but realistically I’ll probably be working my entire life.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
The most influential person is my cousin Doris who acts as my parent figure.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
Of the people who support me and surround me including my family, parents, and friends.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Everything is temporary,” this quote allows you to get through hard times and cherish the good moments.
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
I value my self, my close friends, family, my growth, and my future.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Japan or Korea so I could learn more about their culture.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
There’s not much that others don’t know about me since I don’t have many secrets.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore was my favorite year of high school.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I would bring watermelon since it could act as food and water.
