Northside High School - Marianne Nguyen

Marianne Nguyen

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Marianne Nguyen, I am currently a senior attending Northside High School. I am Vietnamese and I have lots of siblings and parents who work really hard for me. I was born in Oakland, California, moved to Wisconsin, and have been living in North Carolina for about six years now. I’m still trying to figure out who I am so it’s hard for me to describe myself but I’ll tell you a little about me. I’m not super athletic but I love volleyball and tennis. I’m more of an artsy kid and I like piano, dancing, painting, drawing, etc.

SCHOOL:

Northside High School

NAME:

Marianne Nguyen

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Go to community college and then transfer to a 4 year/work full time.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

It’s definitely hard to stay motivated during your senior year after you get accepted into colleges and such.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t take your free time for granted, and enjoy the little moments with your friends. Take it from someone who lost over 25% of their high school experience.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Nothing really has stood out to me it terms of being the highlight, but I try to enjoy the little moments because a lot of my friends who graduated told me that you’ll miss it.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself traveling with my special other, but realistically I’ll probably be working my entire life.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person is my cousin Doris who acts as my parent figure.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Of the people who support me and surround me including my family, parents, and friends.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Everything is temporary,” this quote allows you to get through hard times and cherish the good moments.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value my self, my close friends, family, my growth, and my future.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Japan or Korea so I could learn more about their culture.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

There’s not much that others don’t know about me since I don’t have many secrets.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore was my favorite year of high school.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring watermelon since it could act as food and water.

