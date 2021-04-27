Advertisement

Northside High School - Marianne Nguyen

WITN Class of 2021
Marianne Nguyen - WITN Class of 2021
Marianne Nguyen - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marianne Nguyen

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Marianne Nguyen, I am currently a senior attending Northside High School. I am Vietnamese and I have lots of siblings and parents who work really hard for me. I was born in Oakland, California, moved to Wisconsin, and have been living in North Carolina for about six years now. I’m still trying to figure out who I am so it’s hard for me to describe myself but I’ll tell you a little about me. I’m not super athletic but I love volleyball and tennis. I’m more of an artsy kid and I like piano, dancing, painting, drawing, etc.

SCHOOL:

Northside High School

NAME:

Marianne Nguyen

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Go to community college and then transfer to a 4 year/work full time.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

It’s definitely hard to stay motivated during your senior year after you get accepted into colleges and such.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t take your free time for granted, and enjoy the little moments with your friends. Take it from someone who lost over 25% of their high school experience.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Nothing really has stood out to me it terms of being the highlight, but I try to enjoy the little moments because a lot of my friends who graduated told me that you’ll miss it.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself traveling with my special other, but realistically I’ll probably be working my entire life.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person is my cousin Doris who acts as my parent figure.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Of the people who support me and surround me including my family, parents, and friends.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Everything is temporary,” this quote allows you to get through hard times and cherish the good moments.

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value my self, my close friends, family, my growth, and my future.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Japan or Korea so I could learn more about their culture.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

There’s not much that others don’t know about me since I don’t have many secrets.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore was my favorite year of high school.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring watermelon since it could act as food and water.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

Katie Godley - WITN Class of 2021
Northside High School - Katie Godley
Katie Godley - WITN Class of 2021
Marianne Nguyen - WITN Class of 2021
Jalen Lucas - WITN Class of 2021
Onslow Early College High School - Jalen Lucas