Northside High School - Katie Godley

My name is Katie Godley. I am a senior at Northside High School. I live in Washington and my parents are Willie and Mary Godley. I played volleyball and basketball for Northside and am going to attend East Carolina University next year. I have lived here my whole life and plan on working here as a flight nurse.

I plan to attend East Carolina University and pursue a bachelor degree in nursing.

The most challenging task as a senior is to balance all the things you have to accomplish. For example, you are pushed to figure out what you want to do in life, choose a college, apply to scholarships, and do all other things that school requires.

My advice to any underclassmen is to enjoy your high school experience without regrets.

The highlight of my senior year has been my basketball season. My team made it to the final four of the 1A state playoffs with only one senior, one junior, one sophomore, and two freshman in the starting five. It was the first time in over 26 years that our team made it past the first round of playoffs. We were underestimated and forgotten but we went further than anyone would have thought.

In ten years, I will be serving my community as a flight nurse and hopefully starting my own family.

The most influential person in my life is Michelle Leathers. She is my coach, mentor, and role model. Over the course of my high school career she has taught many things about life and has shown me how to be a good christian woman.

I’ve been told that I am unique or different because I have never tried to fit in. I am not the kind of person to change who I am or what I think to fit in with other people. I tend to stand out because I try not to fit in.

2 Timothy 1:7- For God gave us a spirit not of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.

God, Family, Friends, School, Work.

I would move to Montana because it has a lot of natural beauty and is a republican state.

I use to know how to play piano and actually took classes.

Senior year was, by far, my favorite.

I would take a water purifier.

