Lawyers: Pathologist says Black man shot 5 times by N.C. deputies

By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina say an independent autopsy shows that he was shot five times, including a shot in the back of the head.

Attorney Wayne Kendall said Tuesday that an independent pathologist hired by Andrew Brown Jr.’s family examined his body.

The doctor noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, Kendall said during a news conference.

Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

A family lawyer who viewed a 20-second portion of body camera footage shown to the family says law enforcement officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel. Lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said that she lost count of the numerous gunshots while viewing the footage.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. The body camera footage has not been made public.

