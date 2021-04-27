Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Warm winds; Climbing temps

Mid 80s Wednesday will lift to near 90 on Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Quick Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs near 87°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and warm. Lows near 65°. Winds out of the southwest at 7-15 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday

High pressure off the coast will bring warm southwest winds the next few days. Highs will continue to climb despite a few more clouds in the sky, reaching the mid to mid 80s Wednesday to near 90 by Thursday. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 60s. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoons.

Friday

Friday marks the arrival of a cold front that will knock temperatures down about ten degrees with its passage. It is still too early to determine the likelihood of severe weather, but with the significant temperature drop and the heat we’ll have ahead of the front, we will likely see at least some scattered storms as the front moves through. Highs will hit the low 80s Friday afternoon under the scattered showers. Rain chances will diminish quickly Friday night as the cooler, drier air moves in.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will once again trail Friday’s cold front, clearing our skies for the weekend. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer on Thursday and Friday. Highs will hit the low 70s Saturday and the mid to upper 70s by Sunday. The dry weather will hold through the weekend into the start of the following week.

