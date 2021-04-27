Jim’s Forecast: Another beauty day Tuesday

Quick Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 82°. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear and mild. Lows near 60°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph..

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 85°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

More sunshine is on the way as the area of high pressure will find itself pulling away from our coast in the late morning. The high barometer reading will keep our skies sunny, it will also help swing our winds around to the south-southwest. Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph around midday with 10 to 15 mph winds later in the afternoon.

Wednesday & Thursday

While the high pressure system will stay anchored off our coast, the increasing distance from Eastern NC will allow for mid to high levels clouds to filter in. Highs will continue to climb despite a few more clouds in the sky, reaching the mid 80s Wednesday and the upper 80s by Thursday. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph during the afternoons. Overnight lows will only fall into the 60s, leading to an increase in humidity for the tail end of the week.

Friday

Our next round of rain will come as we approach the upcoming weekend. Friday marks the arrival of a cold front that will knock temperatures down about ten degrees with its passage. It is still too early to determine the likelihood of severe weather, but with the significant temperature drop and the heat we’ll have ahead of the front, we will likely see at least some scattered storms as the front moves through. Highs will hit the mid 80s Friday afternoon under the scattered showers.