Advertisement

‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral

A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.(Amy Wadford)
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A photo taken of a meal shared at a Mississippi Mexican restaurant is warming hearts across the country.

The moment occurred at Fernandos in Magee where Amy Wadford took 6 children to grab dinner.

While the other children ate, all Brekken wanted to do was sit with the man by the window. “I’m sure he just wanted to eat his meal in peace but Brekken had other plans,” Wadford wrote in a Facebook post.

I’m not sure who this man is and I’m sure he just wanted to eat his meal in peace but Brekken had other plans. We took...

Posted by Amy Wadford on Friday, April 23, 2021

The child soon began to cry and as Wadford went to take Brekken to her car, the man asked to get him. When this happened, Brekken instantly stopped his crying.

The kind man and Brekken then sat at the table together and talked while eating chips and salsa.

And once the meal was over, Brekken told his new friend goodbye “like he had known him his whole life,” Wadford said before adding, “It’s the small things!”

She then asked that if anyone knew the man to please tell him thank you for his kind gesture: “He didn’t have to do what he did but completely made Brekken’s whole day.”

The photo of the meal between the two has now amassed over 91 thousand likes on Facebook and over 81 thousand shares.

“May this story inspire kindness in us all,” one person commented with many others wondering if Brekken and the man had known each other in another life.

The stranger by the window has now been identified as Darius West, and, according to Wadford, the two now speak regularly.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; pathologist says he was shot five times
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
Chaka Johnson
Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Latest News

Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
Attorneys Tuesday morning released findings from an independent autopsy of Andrew Brown, Jr.
FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; governor wants special prosecutor
Interest on state taxes paid waived in bill heading to governor
The CDC director and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated can...
CDC, Biden announce new mask guidance