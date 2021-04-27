Advertisement

Interest on state taxes paid waived in bill heading to governor

(WKYT)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina income tax filers won’t have to pay interest on payments turned in by the new May 17 deadline in a bill receiving final legislative approval.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk after the Senate approved it unanimously on Tuesday.

The House approved it earlier. The legislation addresses a result from an IRS decision to push its traditional April 15 deadline by one month.

State Revenue Secretary Ron Penny extended the North Carolina income tax deadline on his own. But he couldn’t waive penalties made after April 15 but by the new date without the legislature’s help.

