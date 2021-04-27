Governor Cooper & Speaker Moore address racial tensions during State of the State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper held his State of the State address Monday evening and while not directly talking about what’s happening in Elizabeth City, racial tensions were one of the topics discussed by both Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Cooper said, “Over the past year and just in the past week, we’ve seen the harm suffered by too many people of color in our state and across the country. And I want to say clearly, we must all stand together to stop racial injustice in North Carolina. Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own homes and communities without fear of authority who should be there to protect them.”

Moore said, “It’s not an either-or question. We can pass legislation to crack down on rioters and looters and those who have hurt law enforcement officers while at the same time, make sure police are trained to prevent abuse and the few officers who have abused their authority are held accountable. But let me be very clear, no proposal to weaken the thin blue line by defunding the police will ever be passed by this legislature.”

Their comments come as tensions increase in Elizabeth City after Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Junior while trying to serve a warrant.

