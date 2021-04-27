Advertisement

Governor Cooper & Speaker Moore address racial tensions during State of the State

Protesters gathered in Elizabeth city following a deputy's fatal shooting of a resident.
Protesters gathered in Elizabeth city following a deputy's fatal shooting of a resident.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper held his State of the State address Monday evening and while not directly talking about what’s happening in Elizabeth City, racial tensions were one of the topics discussed by both Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Cooper said, “Over the past year and just in the past week, we’ve seen the harm suffered by too many people of color in our state and across the country. And I want to say clearly, we must all stand together to stop racial injustice in North Carolina. Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own homes and communities without fear of authority who should be there to protect them.”

Moore said, “It’s not an either-or question. We can pass legislation to crack down on rioters and looters and those who have hurt law enforcement officers while at the same time, make sure police are trained to prevent abuse and the few officers who have abused their authority are held accountable. But let me be very clear, no proposal to weaken the thin blue line by defunding the police will ever be passed by this legislature.”

Their comments come as tensions increase in Elizabeth City after Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Junior while trying to serve a warrant.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Latest News

Elizabeth City night protests
Protesters take to the streets again Monday night in Elizabeth City
Governor Cooper had his State of the State address Monday night.
Governor Cooper highlights state’s resilience throughout the pandemic
Driver killed, passenger injured in Sunday accident in Lenoir County
Surf City gets funds for emergency berm project
Surf City gets funds for emergency berm project