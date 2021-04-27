Governor Cooper highlights state’s resilience throughout the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper delivered his third State of the State address Monday night using the occasion to highlight North Carolinians’ resilience throughout the pandemic and reinforcing the need for legislators to work together to help the state rebuild from the pandemic.

Cooper called for the expansion of Medicaid, raising teacher pay, investing in workforce training and solidifying the state’s infrastructure.

“I believe that North Carolina is Strong, Resilient and Ready to face the challenges of the future,” said Governor Cooper. “I believe that we will rebuild from this pandemic to be even stronger than before. And I believe that we can roar into the future together, creating a shared recovery that ensures our best days lie ahead.”

The governor urged both parties to work together to expand Medicaid, saying it would provide billions of federal dollars to cover over 500,000 North Carolinians, help rural hospitals, provide mental health services and keep working people healthy.

Governor Cooper also pushed for more workforce training to ensure students and adult workers can find fulfilling, good-paying jobs, as more companies from all over continue to bring new jobs to the state.

The Governor called on legislators to invest in K-12 and higher education, teacher pay, infrastructure, high-speed internet, clean energy economic development for a stronger and more prosperous future.

Speaker Tim Moore delivered the Republican response. He said, “You have just heard from Governor Roy Cooper about his vision for the state of North Carolina. Despite being from different political parties, both Governor Cooper and legislative Republicans have many of the same end goals in mind. We all want North Carolina to be a place where people can have good jobs, safe homes, and provide their children the very best educational opportunities. We may have very different views about how to achieve those goals, but I and my fellow Republicans intend to try and find as much common ground as possible. In North Carolina, we aren’t afraid of our differences. Rather, we view our differences as a part of the rich fabric of our great state, as we work together to move North Carolina forward.”

Moore went on to say, “While we work together towards the same goals – there remain differences in our approaches. One major area of disagreement between the Governor and Republicans is how to handle the good fortune of this major budget surplus.

While the Governor will push for large increases in state programs, bureaucracy and spending, we know that this is a recipe for unsustainable budgeting that will eventually lead to painful cuts or tax hikes in the near future.

Instead, Republicans will push to make investments that help the working families and small businesses of this state. We will use this one-time surplus of funds on capital projects and sectors to invest in our state. Whether through a bond, federal funds or our substantial cash reserves, we will dramatically improve our rural broadband access, so schools and businesses throughout North Carolina will have the tools they need to compete in the 21st century economy.”

Throughout the speech, Gov. Cooper recognized North Carolinians who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Natesha Fields, a Nurse at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Fields is an Associate Manager in the Emergency Department at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. Throughout the pandemic, she has been responsible for caring for patients and for staff. She has been on the frontlines of this pandemic, from dealing with PPE shortages to caring for patients dying from COVID-19 to supporting staff. The governor also recognized the following:

Felecia Young, Salisbury; Sixth Grade Math Teacher at Knox Middle School

Dr. Karen Smith, Raeford; Provider at Independent Family Practice

Cecil Conrad, Lexington; Owner of The Bar-B-Q Center

Cassandra Brooks, Clayton; Owner of The Little Believers Academy

Chris Morris, High Point; President, Custom Contract Furnishings

Lexine Merrill, Monroe; Critical Care Nurse

Lieutenant Colonel David Walliser, Raleigh; Lieutenant Colonel, North Carolina National Guard

Anderson “Andy” Warlick, Gastonia; CEO, Parkdale Mills

You can read the full remarks by Governor Cooper and Speaker Moore at the links below.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.