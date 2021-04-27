Former North Carolina Chief Justice Beasley announces run for U.S. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former chief justice for North Carolina is throwing her name into a growing field of candidates for U.S. Senate.

Cheri Beasley announced Tuesday morning that she is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator Richard Burr’s seat.

Burr announced that he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Beasley, who was elected as an associate justice in 2014, was appointed as the 29th chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme in 2019 by Governor Roy Cooper after Chief Justice Mark Martin resigned.

She would go on to lose a close race with now Chief Justice Paul Newby in the 2020 election.

Beasley joins Beaufort Mayor Rhett Newton, State Senator Jeff Jackson, State Senator Erica Smith, and Richard Watkins in the race.

On the Republican side, former Governor Pat McCrory, former Congressman Mark Walker, and Jen Banwart are also running.

