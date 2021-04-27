FBI opens investigation into Brown shooting; governor wants special prosecutor

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.

In a statement this afternoon, the FBI says its agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh and the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department to determine if any federal laws were broken.

This comes as Governor Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor be appointed to handle everything involving the Brown shooting. Already, the State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deputy-involved shooting.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias.”

Earlier, a pathologist said the Elizabeth City man was shot five times, the fatal one to the back of his head.

The family of Brown and their attorneys shared those results of their independent autopsy at a morning news conference.

Wayne Kendall, one of the attorneys for the family, said the first shots were through the front windshield of Brown’s car. He said the man had four wounds to the right arm.

“He was able to back up as these shots were coming into the vehicle,” said Kendall. The attorney said Brown was then shot in the back of the neck, and the bullet lodged in the brain.

“It was an execution. It was an assassination of this unarmed Black man. That is painful and we are tired. Mothers are tired, sisters are tired, fathers are tired, communities are tired, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, people that call your family are tired. You all have to hear that pain, you all need to hear it out.”

The State Medical Examiner is also performing an autopsy on the man’s body, but results typically take three or four months before they are finalized and made public.

Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said that he wants answers about what happened as much as the public does.

“The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time. However, a private autopsy is just one piece of the puzzle. The independent investigation being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished.”

Brown was shot last Wednesday morning as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at a home on Perry Street. Sheriff Wooten said seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave while three have since resigned.

An attorney who viewed police body camera footage shown to the family said Brown was in his driveway with his hands on the steering wheel of his car. “They ran up to his car shooting,” said Chantel Lassiter, a family attorney.

The attorney said Brown still had his hands on the steering wheel as he backed out of the driveway, away from the deputies. Lassiter said the man was shot in the back of his head.

Andrew Brown Jr., who was Black, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The family said they were only allowed to view twenty seconds from one deputy body camera.

Sheriff Wooten said late Monday afternoon that the county had filed a motion with a Superior Court judge to allow the video to be released to the public.

A coalition of media outlets, including WITN, has already filed suit to have the footage released.

CURFEW ENACTED

A State of Emergency continues to be enforced in Elizabeth City because of concerns of civil unrest. So far, the protests have been peaceful.

In addition, the city has enacted an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. The announcement says everyone must be off the streets during that time and the only exceptions will be people traveling to and from work, or emergencies.

The city says visits to stores, gas stations, and other non-emergency travel should be conducted during non-curfew hours.

Elizabeth City says the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.