Driver killed, passenger injured in Sunday accident in Lenoir County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another injured in a Sunday night car crash.

Troopers say 19-year-old Zaire Thorbus and his passenger, Kaleb Dickson, were headed from Goldsboro to La Grange on U.S. 70 when the car swerved off the road, overcorrected ended up going down an embankment near Barwick Station Road, turning over multiple times.

Thorbus was pronounced dead at the scene. Dickson was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

