CDC updates mask guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC released new masked guidelines on Tuesday, April 27th, stating those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in public.

New data found by the CDC says that more than half of the united states population is vaccinated. The data also confirms that more than a third of the American people are fully vaccinated. Even if fully vaccinated, the CDC still requires masks indoors. Still, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky reassured people that interaction is safer now. She said, “We know that masked, fully vaccinated people can safely attend worship services inside, go to an indoor restaurant or bar, and even participate in an indoor exercise class.”

President Joe Biden also commented on the new guidelines in his press conference Tuesday. “For those who haven’t gotten the vaccination yet, especially if you’re younger, you think you don’t need it. This is another great reason to go get vaccinated,” said Biden.

Walensky said she felt today the country took a step back to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.