Benn’s overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes
The Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth with the point
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2).
Jake Oettinger made 29 saves. Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point.
James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.
