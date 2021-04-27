Advertisement

Benn’s overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes

The Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth with the point
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) keeps an eye on the puck while Hurricanes right...
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) keeps an eye on the puck while Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71), of Sweden, skates against Dallas Stars right wing Nick Caamano (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(AP Photo/Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2).

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves. Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point.

James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.

