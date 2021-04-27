Benn’s overtime goal gives Stars 4-3 win over Hurricanes

DALLAS (AP) - Jamie Benn scored the overtime winner for the second straight game and assisted on Dallas’ three regulation goals as the Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have earned points in 10 of their last 11 games (8-1-2).

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves. Max McCormick, Jaccob Slavin and Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the point.

James Reimer stopped 27 shots in his second appearance since April 1.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.