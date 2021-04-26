School nutrition staff excited to see pandemic EBT benefits continue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic has left millions with food insecurities, and on Monday the Biden Administration announced that expanded benefits for families struggling to put food on the table will continue during the summer.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer or P-EBT, will continue to be available to families with school-aged children during the summer months. The P-EBT allows additional money to families to ensure their children have enough to eat when they are unable to rely on school meals.

For nutrition staff at Craven County Schools, like Julie Wathen, the extension of these benefits will help many families who they know are struggling, and all you have to do to qualify is be signed up to receive or fill out an application for free and reduced meals.

“It’s for free or reduced and I know a lot of families have been impacted with lower salaries especially with certain industries being closed so it doesn’t hurt to apply and see where you stand,” explained Wathen.

The P-EBT is not the only program being extended by the USDA. Free breakfast and lunches that are provided by the schools will also continue for any child 18 years old and younger. That program will last through the end of September.

“We know that a lot of kids rely on our breakfast and lunches during the school year so during the summer we try to put our programs in areas that are in the most need,” said Wathen.

Wathen says you can find the application for free and reduced meals on their website, https://www.cravenk12.org/Domain/234

