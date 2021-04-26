Onslow County resumes J&J vaccine distribution

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is once again distributing the Johnson & Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine at their vaccine clinic sites.

The government paused distribution due to several reports of the vaccine being linked to people developing blood clots.

Kristen Richmond-Hoover, the Public Health Director for Onslow County, says that she understands why there was a pause on the J&J vaccine administration, but she says that the number of people that have had blood clots because of the vaccine is low, and that there are benefits to this form of the vaccine.

“Not needing to take off work for that second dose. Not needing to worry about any of that follow up for certain populations is a real benefit. And so, we want to make that available for those who have a desire to receive Johnson and Johnson, and those who feel comfortable receiving it,” said Richmond-Hoover.

The Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank aids in scheduling appointments for the vaccine clinics.

When asked about the community’s response to the vaccine pause, Citizens Phone Bank Director, Lisa Whitman-Grice, said, “What we heard from those patients is, oh, they just wanted the one shot. So at first, there was the initial disappointment, but certainly, people are appreciative of the fact that public safety is also that top priority.”

Richmond-Hoover said that Onslow County still has ample doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine.

You can schedule appointments and see what versions of the vaccine are available on the link below.

