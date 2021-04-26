North Carolina gains new congressional seat after census count

WASHINGTON (AP) - The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.

The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.

Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.

Florida and North Carolina picked up one each. In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California, losing a seat for the first time ever.

