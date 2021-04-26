North Carolina gains new congressional seat after census count
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.
The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.
Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.
Florida and North Carolina picked up one each. In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California, losing a seat for the first time ever.
