Advertisement

North Carolina gains new congressional seat after census count

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show Republican-controlled Southern and Western states gaining congressional seats.

The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank.

Fast-growing Texas got enough people to merit two new House seats.

Florida and North Carolina picked up one each. In contrast, Michigan, New York and Ohio each lost a seat. So did California, losing a seat for the first time ever.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, a protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor...
Justice Dept. opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
The family of Andrew Brown were finally able to see a clip of the bodycam footage from the...
Andrew Brown shooting: Bodycam video release pending
Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
Census: Texas gains Congress seats, Calif. loses for first time