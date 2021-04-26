Advertisement

Nash Co. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Chaka Johnson
Chaka Johnson(Brandon Medina | Nash County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A corrections officer ended up on the wrong side of the law on Friday.

Nash County deputies say Chaka Johnson was trying to smuggle contraband into the jail where he works.

Johnson is a corrections officer at the Nash County jail.

Deputies say as Johnson was starting his shift, they found Suboxone on him. The drug is used to treat opiod dependence.

The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a prison/jail premises.

Johnson was released from jail after posting a $3,500 secured bond. His next court date is on Tuesday.

