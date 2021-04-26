Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A State of Emergency has been declared for Elizabeth City, effective Monday morning.

City officials plan to file a formal request with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for the public release of the body camera footage worn during the deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was shot on Apr. 21 when deputies were serving a search warrant.

This morning, a two-block area around the sheriff’s office and the courthouse was blocked off to vehicles.

The declaration says it is likely the video is expected to be released “in the very near future.” City officials anticipate there could be some civil unrest within the city limits once that video is released, and declaring a State of Emergency allows all state and federal resources to be ready to protect the citizens of Elizabeth City.

The State of Emergency is in effect from 8:00 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.