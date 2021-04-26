Kinston Police investigate shooting that injured one person

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police say one person was sent to the hospital Monday following a shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Davis Street and Shine Street around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

No further information about his condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

Police say the investigation continues and ask anyone with information to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.