Advertisement

Kinston Police investigate shooting that injured one person

Kinston police were called to Shine Street Monday afternoon.
Kinston police were called to Shine Street Monday afternoon.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police say one person was sent to the hospital Monday following a shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Davis Street and Shine Street around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

No further information about his condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

Police say the investigation continues and ask anyone with information to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Ferebee speaks to the media Monday after watching the video of his father being shot by...
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mark Clark Campbell III, 30, is facing a murder charge after an argument at a bar in Beaufort...
Man charged in Beaufort County bar murder
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, NC Attorney General, Gov. Roy Cooper, NAACP leaders call...
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Waffle House
File image
Motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

Latest News

Some students got to show off their hard work they have been involved with as they prepare for...
School students share senior projects as they prepare for graduation
Onslow County resumes J&J vaccine distribution
Onslow County resumes J&J vaccine distribution
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Andrew Brown’s son said father was executed by deputies
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
Mayor declares State of Emergency for Elizabeth City due to possible “civil unrest”
School nutrition staff excited to see pandemic EBT benefits continue
School nutrition staff excited to see pandemic EBT benefits continue